ANL 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.27%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.37%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
FFL 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
FNEL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
GGL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
JSCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.74%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MDTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-8.79%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 100.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.79%)
PACE 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.89%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.54%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.51%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.7%)
TELE 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.69%)
TRG 93.05 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (5.32%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,578 Decreased By ▼ -27.46 (-0.6%)
BR30 18,634 Increased By ▲ 68.01 (0.37%)
KSE100 44,610 Decreased By ▼ -338.17 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,252 Decreased By ▼ -127.51 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks close up as food and beverage shares, coal miners gain

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed up to their highest in four weeks on Wednesday, as food and beverage shares and coal miners gained, while improving sentiment in the real estate sector underpinned developers' shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.1%, to 4,916.66, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1% to 3,592.70 points.

** Food & beverage gained 1.8%, while liquor makers surged 2.7%.

** Guotai Junan Securities said the cost for raw materials have fallen recently, and the price hike for some food and beverage products would help improve the value of the sector.

** The coal sub-index added 2.3%, tracking a leap in coking coal futures on expectations of higher steelmaking demand at mills.

** Real-estate developers extended gains from the previous session and finished up 1%, on improving sentiment after some banks were told by financial regulators to issue more loans to property firms for project development.

** New energy stocks lost 2.1%, with the photovoltaic industry finishing down 2.6%.

** The new energy sub-index has risen 60% year-to-date amid China's carbon-neutral goal, and analysts had flagged risks of price adjustments in overvalued shares.

** Agriculture shares declined 2.1%, with pig farming companies leading the drop.

China stocks closed

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks close up as food and beverage shares, coal miners gain

SBP chief outlines factors leading to tapering monetary stimulus 'a bit faster'

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Govt to bring ‘mini-budget’ in coming days: Shaukat Tarin

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

Lira drops 3% near record low as Turkey stumbles into unknown

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Read more stories