ANL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.26%)
ASL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.64%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.44%)
FCCL 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
FFBL 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
FNEL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
GGGL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.14%)
GGL 30.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
JSCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.74%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.91%)
MDTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-9.62%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 99.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.7%)
PACE 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.89%)
PAEL 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
POWER 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.47%)
PRL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.86%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.98%)
TRG 92.20 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (4.36%)
UNITY 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,574 Decreased By ▼ -32.26 (-0.7%)
BR30 18,599 Increased By ▲ 33.18 (0.18%)
KSE100 44,557 Decreased By ▼ -391.47 (-0.87%)
KSE30 17,223 Decreased By ▼ -156.82 (-0.9%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business & Finance

Japan's factory activity grows at fastest pace in nearly four years -Flash PMI

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japan's factory activity grew at the fastest pace in nearly four years in November, as output accelerated on loosening COVID-19 restrictions, defying pressure from the biggest jump in input prices in 13 years.

Activity in the services sector also accelerated, expanding at the fastest pace in more than two years as economic conditions stabilised after a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths thanks to soaring vaccinations.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.2, its fastest pace of expansion since January 2018.

The reading, which was lifted by a pickup in overall output and new orders, compared to a final 53.2 in the previous month.

"Activity at Japanese private sector businesses rose for the second month running in November," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.

Manufacturers' optimism for the year ahead eased slightly from the previous month, according to the survey, which also showed firms across sectors faced soaring price pressures.

"Input prices across the private sector rose at the fastest pace for over 13 years with businesses attributing the rise to higher raw material, freight and staff costs amid shortages and deteriorating supplier performance," Bhatti said.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Services PMI Index improved to a seasonally adjusted 52.1 from the previous month's final of 50.7, putting it more firmly into expansion territory.

The reading marked the fastest pace of growth since September 2019, which was just before a sales tax hike hit consumer confidence.

The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Composite PMI, which is calculated by using both manufacturing and services, rose to 52.5 from October's final of 50.7.

Japan's factory activity

