ANL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.64%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
FCCL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
GGGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
GGL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.34 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.43%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
NETSOL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.2%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.9%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 88.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.46%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
WTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.38%)
BR100 4,596 Decreased By ▼ -9.6 (-0.21%)
BR30 18,552 Decreased By ▼ -14.22 (-0.08%)
KSE100 44,801 Decreased By ▼ -147.05 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,323 Decreased By ▼ -56.56 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan stays steady against dollar, value against peers hits near 6-year high

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: The yuan was largely flat against the dollar on Wednesday, though it's value struck a near six-year high on an index of currencies belonging to China's major trading partners.

A burgeoning trade surplus, fueled by strong export growth and year-end seasonal demand has helped the yuan resist the broad dollar strength as exporters have been converting more dollar receipts, traders said.

Prior to market's open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3903 per dollar, 26 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.3929.

Wednesday's midpoint largely matched market expectations after it came in persistently weaker than projections over the past week.

China's yuan firms on year-end demand, analysts expect weakness in 2022

The firmer fixing sent the index measuring the yuan' s trade weighted value to a near six-year high of 102.53, the highest since Dec. 3, 2015, and up 8.11% since the start of the year.

The onshore yuan, however, has only gained 2.14% against the dollar in the same period.

"The authorities seem to have focused more on supporting USD/CNY rather than capping the RMB index," Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at ANZ.

Cheung added that recent weaker-than-expected yuan midpoint fixings and occasional state bank dollar buying provided a ceiling for the yuan at 6.36 to 6.37 per dollar level.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.3890 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3918 at midday, 5 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Despite strong corporate demand for the yuan, traders said market participants were debating whether yuan would reverse course, given the prospects for monetary policy to be tightened in other major economies, including the United States.

"We expect the Chinese yuan to continue to trade well, even as the US Federal Reserve has embarked on monetary policy normalisation," said ANZ's Cheung.

But a trader at a Chinese bank said fast growth seen in the export sector since the pandemic was unsustainable, while possible Fed's potential interest rate hikes next year would inevitably draw global capital to dollar denominated assets.

By midday, the broad dollar index rose to 96.578 from the previous close of 96.517, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3931 per dollar.

Yuan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan stays steady against dollar, value against peers hits near 6-year high

Go and demolish Nasla Tower right now: SC

US says it will resume talks with Taliban next week

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Israel attacks Syria's central region, kills 2 civilians

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Read more stories