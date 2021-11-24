ANL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.13%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.02%)
ASL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
BOP 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.44%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
FFL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.55%)
FNEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.74%)
GGGL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.77%)
GGL 30.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.91%)
HUMNL 6.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.24%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.97%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.46%)
NETSOL 99.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.8%)
PACE 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.11%)
PAEL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PIBTL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
POWER 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
SNGP 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.93%)
TELE 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
TRG 88.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.41%)
UNITY 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
WTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.84%)
BR100 4,597 Decreased By ▼ -8.75 (-0.19%)
BR30 18,532 Decreased By ▼ -34.58 (-0.19%)
KSE100 44,825 Decreased By ▼ -123.63 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,336 Decreased By ▼ -43.67 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
CBOT corn may rise to $5.90; pace to quicken

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT corn may extend break a resistance at $5.81-1/2 per bushel, and rise to $5.90, driven by a powerful wave (iii).

The contract failed three times to break this resistance. It is highly likely to succeed in its current attempt.

The current wave (iii) is expected to be longer than the wave (i), to travel above $6.03.

Key support to watch is at $5.76-1/2, a break below which could cause a fall into $5.68-1/4 to $5.73-1/4 range.

On the daily chart, corn is poised to retest a resistance at $5.85-3/4.

A break above this barrier will be a milestone to bulls, as it will confirm a big bullish wedge, which suggests a target of $6.40.

In consideration that the rise will be driven by a wave 3, this target could be quickly fulfilled.

Corn

