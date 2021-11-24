ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.33%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.51%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
FNEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.23%)
GGGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.4%)
GGL 30.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
JSCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.18%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.35%)
NETSOL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.2%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.09%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
TELE 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.94%)
TRG 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-5.26%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.43%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By ▼ -69.4 (-1.51%)
BR30 18,137 Decreased By ▼ -428.81 (-2.31%)
KSE100 44,412 Decreased By ▼ -536.85 (-1.19%)
KSE30 17,139 Decreased By ▼ -240.73 (-1.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Indian shares inch higher as energy, banking stocks gain

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, boosted by energy and financial sectors, while stocks globally were on the edge as traders weighed volatile oil prices after the United States and other nations moved to cool prices.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.14% to 17,527.25 by 0351 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.07% to 58,717.65.

The Nifty Energy Index rose 0.85%. State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Tata Power were among the top gainers, rising 3.82% and 3.1%, respectively.

In tandem with releases by other major countries, India said on Tuesday it will sell 5 million barrels, equivalent to one day of its oil demand, to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were jittery as trading was buffeted by a step-up in US Treasury yields and volatile oil prices, with investors looking ahead to minutes of the US Federal Reserve's November meeting later in the day.

Indian shares blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

