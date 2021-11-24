US oil targets $79.52-$80.56 range; morning star promising

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $78.81 per barrel and rise into $79.52-$80.56 range, as its correction from the Oct. 25 high of $85.41 could have ended.

Three waves make up the correction.

The wave C is roughly 1.382 times longer than the wave A.

The strong reaction of the market around $75.12 significantly decreased the chance of the wave C extension towards $73.43.

The shallow correction triggered by the resistance at $78.81 is classified as a pullback towards a falling trendline.

A break below $77.84 could cause a fall into $76.80-$77.34 range.

On the daily chart, a morning start formed following the strong rise on Tuesday. It is a powerful bullish reversal pattern, confirming the completion of the drop from $85.41.

Over the next few days, oil may rise towards $80.75, as suggested by a falling channel.

