ANL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.33%)
ASC 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
ASL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.21%)
FCCL 17.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
FNEL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.13%)
GGGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.72%)
GGL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
JSCL 17.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
KEL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.73%)
MDTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.77%)
MLCF 33.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.91%)
NETSOL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.19%)
PACE 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.18%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
POWER 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
PTC 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
SNGP 39.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
TELE 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.53%)
TRG 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-5.38%)
UNITY 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.61%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By ▼ -69.4 (-1.51%)
BR30 18,137 Decreased By ▼ -428.81 (-2.31%)
KSE100 44,412 Decreased By ▼ -536.85 (-1.19%)
KSE30 17,139 Decreased By ▼ -240.73 (-1.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Palm oil may fall to 4,781 ringgit, driven by fierce wave (c)

Reuters 24 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 4,827 ringgit per tonne, and fall towards a range of 4,706 ringgit to 4,781 ringgit.

The deep fall on Tuesday confirmed the development of a wave c, which may travel into a wide range of 4,555 ringgit to 4,751 ringgit. A retracement analysis on the fall from 5,220 ringgit reveals more precise support and targets.

Before falling towards the target range, the contract may bounce towards 4,902 ringgit first due to a trendline support around 4,827 ringgit.

Most likely, palm oil would open around 4,902 ringgit on Wednesday and drop toward 4,827 ringgit thereafter because of its inter-market interaction with CBOT grains.

A break above 4,902 ringgit may lead to a gain to 4,963 ringgit. On the daily chart, the big black candle on Tuesday characterizes a fierce wave (c), which could travel below 4,698 ringgit.

A rising channel points at a similar target. Only a break above 5,024 ringgit could confirm the continuation of the uptrend.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

