Ghandhara plans to launch SUVs

KARACHI: Ghandhara Nissan Limited has planned to launch Chery passenger cars (SUVs) in Pakistan during current financial year. According to material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, arrangements made between Ghandhara Nissan Limited and M/s Chery Automobile Company – Wuhu, China for the launch of Chery passenger vehicles in Pakistan.

The company is currently engaged in pre-launch tasks of the project including establishment of dealerships network, modernization/upgradation of plant infrastructure, marketing and supply chain activities.

