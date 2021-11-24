ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,677
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,860
35024hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
474,573
Punjab
442,638
Balochistan
33,456
Islamabad
107,525
KPK
179,720
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab Assembly passes bill to increase allowances of legislators

Recorder Report 24 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution that was moved by the opposition benches, calling upon the Punjab government to increase the allowances of the provincial legislators.

The resolution was not on the House’s business list, but Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi permitted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) legislator Raheela Khadim Hussian to table the resolution that demanded increase in the legislators’ allowances.

Since the resolution was in the interest of all the legislators, no opposition came from the treasury benches, despite the fact that it was tabled by their arch-rival PML-N.

While addressing the House, Raheela Khadim Hussian said that the government needs to increase their allowances as it has become difficult to meet the expenses due to inflation.

The Speaker agreed with the N-League legislator by saying that the fares of PIA have quadrupled and hence he asked Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to immediately take up the matter with the finance division and get the increase.

Meanwhile, PPP legislator Syed Hassan Murtaza came hard on the Punjab government for not meeting the needs of farmers. He told the House that the season for wheat sowing has arrived, but astonishingly both DAP and urea fertilisers are not available in the market. “If the fertilisers are not made available on time then we may face a food crisis,” he warned.

He further said that the government makes tall claims of providing relief to the agriculture sector, but the condition of the farmers is still deplorable. He ridiculed the treasury benches by saying that their ‘weather minister’ even takes credit for rains.

He lamented the government for failing to control inflation which has made the common man’s survival very difficult. “Now, we are forced to accept Rs4 hike in petrol price every month till March next year; by coming January the petrol price will be touching Rs200 per litre. The government is also planning to increase the electricity tariff. Who will be responsible for the inflation?” he asked.

He accused the government of surrendering before the International Monetary Funds; “a cut of Rs200 billion was made in the development projects, besides withdrawing Rs300 billion subsidies from various sectors”. “If the development work stops, there will be no work. What the working class will do if the subsidy ends. In which direction are we heading, and what will be our future,” he questioned.

“We have repeatedly urged the government to work on inflation and agriculture, but it seems that Buzdar government is clueless. If the government shows me the work it has done, I will resign immediately,” he added.

He said for the incompetence of the current government, the people will hold the legislators accountable and subsequently humiliate them.

In response, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat asked Syed Hassan Murtaza to go somewhere else (in another country) if he feels that he will face humiliation, and added that “we are the first government to give a package of Rs150 billion and we are well aware of the inflation.” “Shah Sahib has painted a horrible picture, but the reality is different,” he added.

On the occasion, the House passed three bills, including The University of Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2021, The Rashid Latif Khan University Bill 2021, and The Public Community Safety Measures in Sports and Health Club’s Premises Bill 2021.

Moreover, two bills were tabled before the House, including The National College of Business Administration and Economics Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Punjab Institute of Quran and Seerat Studies (Amendment) Bill 2021 which referred to relevant committees. Later, the Speaker prorogued the House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PIA Raja Basharat Punjab assembly Punjab government PMLN Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab Assembly passes bill to increase allowances of legislators

States must brace for ‘shocks’ to agri-food systems: FAO

Local supply to be zero-rated: 17pc GST may be levied on import of pharma inputs

‘Track and trace’ system for sugar industry launched

Determination of prices of 38 new drugs approved by cabinet

PC questions viability of Chasnupp-5

CDWP gives 6 projects worth Rs61.24bn the go-ahead

Social media: PM orders probe into BS-21 officer’s remarks

Tarin directs PSW to focus on its outreach activities

Cos having Afghan subscribers: SECP abolishes condition of MoI’s clearance

Cooking oil, ghee sector: CCP to resume its probe

Read more stories