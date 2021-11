KARACHI: The following six licensed members of the Cotton Brokers Forum of the Naseem Usman panel have been elected as Members of the Brokers Advisory Committee of Karachi Cotton Association for the year 2021-22.

Muhammad Naseem Usman chairman Karachi Cotton Brokers Forum, Abdul Jalil Khan vice chairman, Chandar Lal secretary, Taqi Abbas joint secretary, Muhammad Ali Taufiq Haroon Treasurer, Girdhari Lal Assudomal Public Relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021