Afghan journalists decry Taliban TV ‘guidelines’

AFP 24 Nov 2021

KABUL: Afghan journalists and activists on Tuesday condemned new “religious guidelines” issued by the Taliban that restrict the role of women in television, as the Islamists move to muzzle the media.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on Sunday called on television channels to stop showing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors.

It also told broadcasters not to screen films or programmes that are “against Islamic or Afghan values” and asked women television journalists to wear the Islamic hijab while presenting their reports.

Zan TV, the first Afghan channel staffed exclusively by female producers and reporters, said on Twitter that the “guidelines threaten media freedom” and reduce “the presence of women journalists”.

The attempt to regulate the media comes three months after the Taliban swept back into power.

Hujatullah Mujadidi, a founding member of the Federation of Afghan Journalists, said if enforced the guidelines would force “some media outlets, especially television, (to) stop working”.

Many shows rolled out to fill TV schedules, notably soap operas produced in India and Turkey, will be inappropriate under the new guidelines, making it difficult for channels to generate enough output and retain audiences.

A ministry spokesman said after the announcement that the new measures amounted to a “religious guideline” rather than rules.

But Qari Abdul Sattar Saeed, a media spokesman for the Taliban prime minister, days earlier accused the Afghan media of conveying propaganda for the “enemy” and said they should “be treated harshly”.

Aslia Ahmadzai, a journalist in exile, told AFP that women journalists “will feel threatened”.

Another exiled Afghan journalist, who wanted to remain anonymous, described the guidelines as “the first step to banning the TV altogether, just like in the 90s”.

During the Taliban’s 1996-2001 stint in power, there was no Afghan media to speak of — the Islamists banned television, movies and most other forms of entertainment, deeming them immoral.

Human Rights Watch condemned the TV guidelines.

The “new media regulations and threats against journalists reflect broader efforts to silence all criticism of Taliban rule”, said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

Many journalists are living in fear due to threats, the rights group added in a statement.

It alleged that “Taliban officials... have required journalists to submit all reports for approval before publication”.

Taliban Afghan journalists TV guidelines Qari Abdul Sattar Saeed

