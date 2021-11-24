Punjab smog: govt mulling shutting down educational institutions

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that a proposal is under consideration for closing down educational institutions following surge in smog.

“Vehicles with fuel emissions are a big reason for the Smog but the health department is taking steps to control it,” she said, adding: “Heaps of garbage must not be burnt for disposal. There is an organized traffic system in developed countries like UK and we shall have to move to clean energy vehicles,”

She was talking to media during visit to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute where she met four children who underwent transplantation surgery.

She said, “The PKLI has successfully performed 215 Kidney transplants and 121 Liver transplants so far. Taxpayers money shall not be wasted. As many as 43 machines are providing dialysis services to the patients at the PKLI. The number of dialysis machines is being increased from 43 to 60. In the last two years, the PKLI has provided dialysis services to 52961 patients. Nine modular theatres have been prepared at PKLI and it also has PET scan facility.”

To a query, she said, “Over 140 million people have been vaccinated in Reach Every Door campaign. Vaccination is underway at full pace in Punjab. The daily target of the nationwide Measles-Rubella campaign is being achieved successfully.”

Responding to queries of journalists, she said former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif was successfully treated at a government hospital. He had gone abroad with a promise to come back but he did not fulfil the promise and he must come back to Pakistan. She said she was the first to contact Election Commission after Panama Leaks as Nawaz Sharif did not declare his assets. She said Latif Khosa and Sheikh Rashid had also moved to court in Panama case.

