Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 24 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Fauji Foods Limited           09-11-2021         01-12-2021         08-12-2021                  /-
Merit Packaging Limited       27-10-2021         18-11-2021         25-11-2021        Prem. 2.50/-
Modaraba Al-Mali             04-11-2021         26-11-2021         03-12-2021                  /-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

