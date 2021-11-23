ANL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.94%)
ASC 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.64%)
ASL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.94%)
BOP 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
BYCO 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.53%)
FCCL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.22%)
FFBL 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
FFL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-5.28%)
GGGL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5.92%)
GGL 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-6.61%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.76%)
JSCL 17.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.77%)
KAPCO 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.07%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.02%)
MLCF 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.67%)
NETSOL 100.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-5.92%)
PACE 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
PAEL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.48%)
PIBTL 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.9%)
POWER 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.58%)
PRL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
SNGP 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-4.1%)
TELE 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.79%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
WTL 2.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.13%)
BR100 4,606 Decreased By ▼ -112.62 (-2.39%)
BR30 18,566 Decreased By ▼ -770.3 (-3.98%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -796.48 (-1.74%)
KSE30 17,380 Decreased By ▼ -333.98 (-1.89%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Indian shares end losing streak on boost from metal, energy stocks

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped four sessions of losses on Tuesday, as metals and energy stocks marked a sharp recovery.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.5% at 17,503.35 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.34% to 58,664.33, after falling as much as 1.15% and 1.28% earlier in the session. The indexes lost nearly 4% each over the last four sessions.

The Nifty Metal index ended the session 3.3% higher, helped by Vedanta Ltd, which rose nearly 8% on a report that its promoters were looking to buy up to 170 million shares of the mining company.

Metal shares were also supported by a 10% surge in China's benchmark iron ore futures, as steelmakers were set to resume production after rigorous controls over the past few months.

Indian shares end 2% lower as Reliance weighs; banks, auto, realty drag

Steel Authority of India Ltd and JSW Steel were among the top performers on the sub-index, rising 3.45% and 4% respectively.

The Nifty Energy index ended 2.03% higher. The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan with major Asian energy consumers, including India, to lower energy prices.

Easing of oil prices globally is a tailwind but what is concerning is that foreign institutional investors are remaining as large sellers, according to independent market analyst Ajay Bodke.

"This is something markets cannot ignore, especially since India has been outperforming other emerging markets in recent months. We are not out of the woods," he said.

Bodke added that the market's course reversal on Tuesday was "just a technical bounce-back".

Among stocks, digital payments start-up Paytm ended up 9.94% after two sessions of sharp falls, while shares of SpiceJet hit an over two-month high after the low-cost airline said compensation from Boeing for grounded MAX planes will be in cash and aircraft.

Asia stocks faltered, as traders bolstered bets on US rate hikes in 2022 after President Joe Biden reappointed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

