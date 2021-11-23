ANL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.58%)
ASC 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 15.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.86%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.93%)
BYCO 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.46%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.85%)
GGGL 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.66%)
GGL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
JSCL 18.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.98%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.9%)
MDTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.22%)
MLCF 35.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.63%)
NETSOL 104.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.55%)
PACE 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.59%)
PAEL 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.39%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.08%)
PTC 9.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.36%)
TELE 18.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
TRG 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.01 (-6.29%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.79%)
BR100 4,655 Decreased By ▼ -63.58 (-1.35%)
BR30 18,866 Decreased By ▼ -470.3 (-2.43%)
KSE100 45,262 Decreased By ▼ -483.42 (-1.06%)
KSE30 17,504 Decreased By ▼ -209.95 (-1.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,668
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,510
31524hr
0.89% positivity
Sindh
474,407
Punjab
442,556
Balochistan
33,453
Islamabad
107,506
KPK
179,644
Oil slips on plans to tap emergency crude reserves

Reuters 23 Nov 2021

MELBOURNE: Oil prices fell on Tuesday, reversing gains in the previous session, on growing talk the United States, Japan and India will release crude reserves to tame prices despite the threat of demand faltering as COVID-19 cases flare up in Europe.

The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.8%, to $76.17 a barrel at 0423 GMT.

Brent crude futures fell 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.28 a barrel.

Brent oil may bounce to $80.23; reversal likely on Monday

"US President Biden is said to be preparing to announce a release of oil from its strategic petroleum reserve in concert with several other countries," ANZ said in a note.

Brent and WTI both rose 1% on Monday on reports that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and their allies, together called OPEC+, could adjust their plan to raise oil production if large consuming countries release crude from their reserves or if the pandemic dampens demand.

With talk of a coordinated crude release having succeeded in driving prices back below $80 a barrel and an actual release only expected to have a temporary impact, analysts are turning their attention to the potential hit to demand from a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe.

"As Europe, and in particular Eastern Europe, struggles to halt the spread of COVID-19, the risk of lockdown-like measures looms large," said Rystad Energy analyst Louise Dickson.

She said demand in November for road and jet fuel in Europe is expected to fall to 7.8 million barrels per day (bpd) from 8.1 million bpd in October, although part of that is a normal decline for this time of year.

"If a new wave of lockdowns are enacted in Europe, oil prices will not be spared during the remainder of the flu season in the North Hemisphere," Dickson said in emailed comments.

Oil

Comments

