ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes over command of Peshawar Corps

INP 23 Nov 2021

PESHAWAR: Former ISI chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes over Peshawar Corps command Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood handing over the command of Peshawar Corps to Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed.

Former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has taken over the command of Peshawar Corps on Monday.

The ceremony for handing over the command was held at Peshawar Corps Headquarters, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It may be mentioned here that new ISI Director-General Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum had assumed charge of his office on Saturday last after he was formally notified by the PM Office on October 26.

Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum’s appointment as the new ISI chief, according to the October 26, 2021 notification of the PM Office was made from “the panel of officers.”

“The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of PA-27007 Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as director general Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021, from the panel of officers,” the notification said.

Earlier on October 6, 2021, the army had announced that Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed had been made the Peshawar Corps Commander, while Lt Gen Anjum as the ISI Chief.

ISPR ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes over command of Peshawar Corps

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Pakistan to send Rs5bn relief goods to Afghanistan

Inflation: SBP says it only issues forecasts

Read more stories