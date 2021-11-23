Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes over command of Peshawar Corps

PESHAWAR: Former ISI chief Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed takes over Peshawar Corps command Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood handing over the command of Peshawar Corps to Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed.

Former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has taken over the command of Peshawar Corps on Monday.

The ceremony for handing over the command was held at Peshawar Corps Headquarters, said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It may be mentioned here that new ISI Director-General Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum had assumed charge of his office on Saturday last after he was formally notified by the PM Office on October 26.

Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum’s appointment as the new ISI chief, according to the October 26, 2021 notification of the PM Office was made from “the panel of officers.”

“The prime minister has seen and approved the appointment of PA-27007 Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as director general Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from November 20, 2021, from the panel of officers,” the notification said.

Earlier on October 6, 2021, the army had announced that Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed had been made the Peshawar Corps Commander, while Lt Gen Anjum as the ISI Chief.