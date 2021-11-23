Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince MBS

It is quite true that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 capitalises on its unchallenged standing as the ‘heart of the Arab and Islamic worlds’ and its geographical advantage to connect Asia, Europe and Africa, the creative thinking by the Saudi policymakers has promised an even brighter future the fellow Saudis. Crown prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS) has made all the difference in the traditional Saudi approach to economy and politics. He has created a noticeable effect. He has unleashed a successful strategy for sweeping changes to meet economic and demographic challenges. That social liberalization in Saudi Arabia is taking place at a satisfactory pace is a fact. Unfortunately, however, he has failed to come up with a ‘creative’ solution to the ongoing Yemen crisis, which must come to an end without any further loss of time.

Mehrunnisa Rahman (Karachi)

