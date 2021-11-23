‘Substantial quantities of drugs were seized last month’

KARACHI: Sindh Excise and Taxation (E&T) department on Monday claimed to have seized substantial quantities of drugs from different vicinities of Karachi during the last month.

According to the details, the team of E&T arrested an accused Muhammad Dawood near Kabli Bazaar in Nazimabad. The team recovered four kilograms of hashish and three kilograms of ice (drug) from his possession on October 27.

In another operation on November 10, the team arrested another accused Abdul Wadud in Ilyas Goth C Liaquatabad and recovered 15.6 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, in another operation against drug peddlers, around 20 kilograms of hashish was seized near Yousuf Goth. On November 15, the team recovered a kilogram of heroin from Afridi Chowk Ittehad Town and 24 kilograms of hashish near Kamran Chowrangi Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

