ANL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-7.45%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.59%)
BOP 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
BYCO 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.41%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.08%)
FFL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
FNEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.83%)
GGGL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.31%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
JSCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.13%)
KAPCO 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.65%)
NETSOL 106.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.75%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.81%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
POWER 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.97%)
PRL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.67%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TELE 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.6%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,718 Decreased By ▼ -64.01 (-1.34%)
BR30 19,336 Decreased By ▼ -645.7 (-3.23%)
KSE100 45,745 Decreased By ▼ -744.41 (-1.6%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -323.78 (-1.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MMBL partners with Daraz to facilitate women entrepreneurs

Recorder Report 23 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has partnered with Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace to facilitate MMBL borrowers specifically women entrepreneurs, by enabling them to become sellers on Daraz.

Through this collaboration, MMBL and Daraz will provide adequate opportunities to promote Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs) more so now as the e-commerce platform is going through an all-time boom via the 11.11 sale. Both the organizations are firmly committed to promoting women’s financial inclusion through the provision of enabling digital financial ecosystem that contributes directly towards empowering this underserved, yet influential segment, which comprises almost half of the country’s population.

MMBL’s flagship programme, Women Inspirational Network (WIN) and Daraz’s Ibtida would together provide an incredible boost to our joint mission of upskilling women entrepreneurs and provide them easy access to digitally equipped growth opportunities.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director at Daraz Pakistan, said, “We strongly believe women are not only the cornerstone of our society but instrumental in securing a better future for Pakistan. One of the most amazing things about our platform is how easily female entrepreneurs can sell their products all over Pakistan – empowering them is the epitome of uplifting communities.”

This partnership will allow freshly onboarded MMBL female sellers to be charged zero percent commission for the first third months, giving them ample time to set up their businesses. Moreover, female sellers from Daraz will be able to apply for MMBL loans at concessional rates.

Saya added, “We hope to use Daraz as a force to strengthen the SME sector of Pakistan by providing them support with the right tools and education material prepared by our expert teams. This collaboration is a step towards fueling the growth of Pakistan’s economy through the power of commerce which is Daraz’s core purpose.”

Muhammad Asim Anwar, Chief Business and Products Officer at MMBL said, “MMBL’s partnership with Daraz has opened new doors for fostering financial inclusivity in Pakistan by laying the groundwork for a digital economic boom that will be particularly beneficial for women-owned businesses and SMEs. By making e-commerce ever more accessible to them, we are paving the way for the economic uplift of Pakistan as a whole.”

Speaking at the event, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Finance & Digital Officer at MMBL, said, “Financial empowerment of women through e-commerce is an unmissable opportunity in today’s rapidly digitalizing world. Through our partnership with Daraz under MMBL’s Women Inspirational Network program, we aim to provide women entrepreneurs with a strong digital platform they need to maximize their business outreach and fully benefit from the wave of digitization sweeping across Pakistan and globally.”

MMBL’s branches will feature Daraz booths so that potential sellers can be onboarded on the e-commerce platform seamlessly. Likewise, the e-commerce platform will help conversions to MMBL’s wide range of branch and branchless banking products and services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SMEs Daraz MMBL Ehsan Saya

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

MMBL partners with Daraz to facilitate women entrepreneurs

FBR to withdraw Rs330bn ST exemptions

Govt eyes further Rs2/unit hike in base power tariff

Real Estate Investment Trusts: Special purpose vehicles to get income tax exemption

Cabinet to meet today: Drug price hike on the cards

Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

Cabinet to exempt urea import tender from PPRA Rules

SBP raises profit rate on saving accounts

Various items currently imported from Afghanistan: ECC decides to eliminate/reduce tariffs

Pakistan to send Rs5bn relief goods to Afghanistan

Inflation: SBP says it only issues forecasts

Read more stories