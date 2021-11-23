Park to be developed near Lyari river

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government spokesman and CM Advisor on law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that a park is being constructed on five acres of land adjoining the Lyari River for which a large number of plants are being imported from Khairpur.

“A football ground will also be constructed in the park to provide healthy activities to the youth. The Sindh government will promote the concept of a green Karachi and steps will continue to be taken to increase the number of trees throughout the city,” he said while visiting Lyari River area here.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister Asif Khan and others were also present.

“In the past, drug peddlers would use this place and encroachments were established here while ‘truck mafia’ also used this site,” he added.

He said that this is another good initiative of Sindh government. “PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed that an urban forest needs to be established along Lyari Expressway which will not only beautify the area but also significantly reduce the environmental pollution, while the proposed park and the football ground will provide people with healthy recreational activities, a basic need of the city,” said the Administrator.

He said that this park would be a beautiful and charming gift for the citizens from the PPP government.

