ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
ASC 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
ASL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.41%)
BOP 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.25%)
BYCO 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.06%)
FFBL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.67%)
FFL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2%)
FNEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.51%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
GGL 33.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.02%)
NETSOL 107.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.24%)
PACE 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.78%)
PAEL 24.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.93%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.79%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.76%)
TELE 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.56%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.88%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -57.76 (-1.21%)
BR30 19,358 Decreased By ▼ -624.11 (-3.12%)
KSE100 45,823 Decreased By ▼ -666.26 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,746 Decreased By ▼ -292.22 (-1.62%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

  • A Karachi court directs suspects to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each
BR Web Desk 22 Nov 2021

A Karachi court has granted bail to the suspects in the Korangi Mehran Town factory fire case, Aaj News reported on Monday.

The court has accepted the bail petitions of factory owner Hassan Mehta, its manager Syed Imran Ali Zaidi, building owner Tariq Faisal, supervisors Zafar Ali and Farrukh Ahmed, and a watchman in the case.

The court has directed the suspects to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each. During the hearing today, the court was informed that the factory owner will pay Rs4.2 million, to the families.

The court was informed that the first check of Rs 1 million has already been paid to the family.

In August, at least 17 labourers, including five belonging to one family, died after a chemical factory in Karachi's Korangi area caught fire.

Mehran Town fire: Karachi court delays ruling on bail pleas of suspects

Investigation revealed that more than 20 labourers were inside the compound when a highly flammable chemical caught fire which spread to the entire building.

Revelations in investigation report

The police found that factory owner Mehta holds dual nationality of Pakistan and the United Kingdom. The report transpired that the 600-yard plot on which the factory was built was allotted to a man named Faisal.

The factory was operational on a plot listed as a residential site. Besides, as reported by the labour department and the SECP, the factory was not registered with either of the two authorities nor were its workers and employees provided any training.

At least 17 killed in Karachi chemical factory blaze

Mehta had rented the premises for Rs300,000 per month from Faisal, it stated.

It said that the building had a single entry and exit point and there was no emergency exit. When the fire broke out, workers trapped inside the factory ran up to the roof to save themselves but found the gate at the stairs locked.

Karachi bail Mehran Town factory fire case

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

Programme revival: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on sixth review

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Five dead, more than 40 injured after vehicle plows through Wisconsin parade

Read more stories