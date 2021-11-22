ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.47%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.06%)
FFBL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.67%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
GGL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.89%)
NETSOL 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.55%)
PACE 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.78%)
PAEL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-6.86%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,723 Decreased By ▼ -59.01 (-1.23%)
BR30 19,357 Decreased By ▼ -624.84 (-3.13%)
KSE100 45,822 Decreased By ▼ -667.31 (-1.44%)
KSE30 17,739 Decreased By ▼ -298.57 (-1.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Hong Kong stocks close on a negative note

AFP 22 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Monday as investors kept a worried eye on a spike in Covid cases in Europe that has forced some governments to reintroduce containment measures.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.39 percent, or 98.63 points, to 24,951.34.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.61 percent, or 21.71 points, to 3,5582.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.42 percent, or 35.31 points, to 2,525.58.

