ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-6.16%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.47%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.06%)
FFBL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.67%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
GGL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.21%)
JSCL 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.89%)
NETSOL 106.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.55%)
PACE 4.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.78%)
PAEL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.21%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-6.86%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.04%)
BR100 4,722 Decreased By ▼ -60.69 (-1.27%)
BR30 19,349 Decreased By ▼ -633.1 (-3.17%)
KSE100 45,830 Decreased By ▼ -659.46 (-1.42%)
KSE30 17,743 Decreased By ▼ -294.47 (-1.63%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks end higher as investors cheer cenbank's policy stance

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed higher on Monday, with semiconductors and new-energy shares leading the gains, as investors cheered the central bank's attempt to strike a balance between economic growth and risk controls.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.5% at 4,912.40, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,582.08 points.

** China's central bank said on Friday it would keep its prudent monetary policy "flexible and targeted".

** Noumra said some changes in the wording of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) third-quarter monetary policy implementation report represented an official change to the central bank's policy stance and set the stage for more decisive monetary and credit easing.

** "We expect the chance for an RRR cut to rapidly rise in the next couple of months, but we still view the likelihood of a policy rate cut as quite small," Nomura said in a note.

** China stood pat on its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans for a 19th month at its November fixing on Monday, in line with market expectations.

** The PBOC also said it saw risks in the property market generally under control.

** Real-estate developers slumped 4%, retreating from the previous session's jump fuelled by policy easing bets.

** "We do not yet see a sharp shift in the ongoing property curbs," Nomura said.

** "We believe the worst for both the property market and the overall economy is yet to come, and only then (perhaps in spring 2022) will we see some real changes to the property curbs."

** The start-up board ChiNext and the tech-focused STAR Market rose more than 2% each.

** Semiconductors and new-energy stocks surged 5.1% and 3.6%, respectively.

China stocks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks end higher as investors cheer cenbank's policy stance

Programme revival: Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on sixth review

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Court grants bail to owner, others in Mehran Town factory fire case

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed assumes charge of Peshawar Corps

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

UN warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

Five dead, more than 40 injured after vehicle plows through Wisconsin parade

Read more stories