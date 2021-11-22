ANL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.4%)
ASC 13.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.95%)
ASL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.17%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
FCCL 18.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.81%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.08%)
FNEL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.34%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
HUMNL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
KAPCO 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.77%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.09%)
NETSOL 107.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.29%)
PACE 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.95%)
PAEL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.61%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.53%)
PRL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-6.41%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.87%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.45%)
SNGP 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.45%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.88%)
WTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.48%)
BR100 4,736 Decreased By ▼ -46.95 (-0.98%)
BR30 19,401 Decreased By ▼ -580.73 (-2.91%)
KSE100 45,876 Decreased By ▼ -613.64 (-1.32%)
KSE30 17,773 Decreased By ▼ -264.42 (-1.47%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021
Sports

Lyon v Marseille abandoned after Payet hit by bottle

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

LYON: The game between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille was abandoned after Marseille's Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle hurled from the stands at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday, throwing France's Ligue 1 into fresh turmoil.

Payet fell to the ground as he was getting ready to take a corner kick after five minutes, and both teams were sent to the dressing room by referee Ruddy Buquet, who decided to abandon the match after a suspension of almost two hours.

Payet, who according to the French League (LFP) was also subject to 'discriminatory comments', left the pitch with an ice pack on his head.

The stadium's announcer initially said that the game would restart and Lyon took to the pitch to warm up.

Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille players, however, stayed in the dressing room, before the match was eventually called off.

"The referee believes safety conditions are not met," the stadium announcer said.

Ligue 1 has been marred by crowd trouble this season.

Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious incidents during their game against Marseille, whose players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch in August.

The northern derby between RC Lens and Lille was also hit by crowd problems in September, with the start of the second half being delayed by about half a hour after rival fans threw objects at each other before people ran on to the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.

There has also been crowd trouble in Montpellier, Angers, Marseille and St Etienne.

Olympique Lyonnais French League Lyon Marseille's Dimitri Payet

