ANL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.93%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.68%)
ASL 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.44%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.42%)
FCCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.34%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.34%)
FFL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
FNEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.6%)
GGGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.33%)
GGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.29%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 30.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.76%)
MDTL 2.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.05%)
MLCF 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.53%)
NETSOL 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.02%)
PACE 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.74%)
PAEL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.95%)
PRL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.81%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
SNGP 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TELE 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.4%)
TRG 95.51 Decreased By ▼ -7.74 (-7.5%)
UNITY 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.71%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,766 Decreased By ▼ -16.75 (-0.35%)
BR30 19,418 Decreased By ▼ -564.44 (-2.82%)
KSE100 46,220 Decreased By ▼ -269.83 (-0.58%)
KSE30 17,919 Decreased By ▼ -118.39 (-0.66%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,663
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,282,195
32224hr
0.87% positivity
Sindh
474,243
Punjab
442,479
Balochistan
33,444
Islamabad
107,483
KPK
179,604
Australia shares set to open lower, NZ down

Reuters 22 Nov 2021

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as energy stocks are likely to dip on renewed concerns about resurgence of COVID-19 cases across Europe, dampening risk appetite.

The local share price index futures fell 0.61%, a 45.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Friday.

Tech, energy sectors dent Australia shares amid rate-hike fears

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,689.99 points in early trade, with Meridian Energy falling 0.8% after selling its Australian energy business for A$729 million ($527.29 million).

Australian shares

