ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
ASC 13.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.73%)
FFBL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FNEL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
GGGL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
GGL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
HUMNL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
JSCL 19.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
KAPCO 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
KEL 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 36.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.66%)
NETSOL 111.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.84%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 25.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
PTC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.43%)
SNGP 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TELE 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
WTL 2.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -21.33 (-0.45%)
BR30 20,237 Decreased By ▼ -297.71 (-1.45%)
KSE100 46,071 Decreased By ▼ -123.6 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,866 Decreased By ▼ -86.01 (-0.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021
Markets

Tech, energy sectors dent Australia shares amid rate-hike fears

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

Australian shares dropped on Thursday, with commodity and tech stocks weighing the most, as investors feared the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates sooner than anticipated to tame rising prices in the world's largest economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% at 7,369.9 points, as of 1119 GMT.

While strong US retail data this week showed that an acceleration in inflation has not stifled economic growth so far, investors feared that further increases in prices could push the Fed into tightening policy.

This triggered all major indexes on Wall Street to close lower, with Australian tech stocks tracking the losses as they drop as much as 0.8%, with BNPL major Afterpay Ltd declining 1.5%.

Miners, banks drag Australia shares lower

The energy sub-index was the biggest laggard on the benchmark, hitting its lowest in nearly two months by slipping 1.8% after oil prices slumped to a six-week low on oversupply and low demand amid rising COVID-19 cases in Europe.

The sub-index was dragged by Oil Search Ltd and its merger partner Santos Ltd, down 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.

Banking stocks followed suit, falling up to 0.8% in their third consecutive session of losses, with top lender Commonwealth Bank sagging nearly 1% and Australia and New Zealand Banking losing 0.8%.

Gold stocks were a bright spot, climbing 2.4%, as bullion prices strengthened with investors flocking to the safe-haven metal amid inflation worries.

Gold miners Evolution Mining and De Grey Mining led the gains, up 6.7% and 4.3%, respectively.

Heavyweight miners were flat at 0.03% up.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 12,837.4, with dairy firm Synlait Milk Ltd being one of the worst performers.

In other markets, the S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.01%.

Australian shares US Federal Reserve ASX

