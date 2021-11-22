ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
ASC 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.62%)
ASL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.72%)
FFL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.35%)
FNEL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (10.1%)
GGGL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.2%)
GGL 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.49%)
JSCL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.89%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.41%)
MLCF 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.2%)
NETSOL 109.51 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.4%)
PACE 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.22%)
SILK 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
SNGP 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.1%)
TELE 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 2.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,782 Increased By ▲ 28.57 (0.6%)
BR30 19,982 Decreased By ▼ -217.22 (-1.08%)
KSE100 46,489 Increased By ▲ 378.91 (0.82%)
KSE30 18,038 Increased By ▲ 142.75 (0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,659
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,872
31324hr
0.78% positivity
Sindh
474,058
Punjab
442,422
Balochistan
33,434
Islamabad
107,467
KPK
179,553
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Zulfiqar Ahmad 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday expressed shock over massive encroachment of state land, including forest land worth Rs5595 billion, saying it has aggravated country’s existing lack of sufficient forest cover. In a tweet, he said that first phase of the digitalized cadastral mapping of Pakistan had detected a massive encroachment of state land worth Rs5595 billion.

The prime minister shared the shocking facts coming out of the digitalized land record revealing that the encroached properties also included forestland valuing Rs1869 billion.

He said the encroachment had also aggravated Pakistan’s existing lack of sufficient forest cover. He said like the Electronic Voting Machines, the government also faced massive resistance while beginning the cadastral mapping of Pakistan to digitalize land records.

“The results of phase 1 survey of state lands shows why the resistance: phenomenal state land encroachment including of forestland through land mafia-political elite connivance,” he commented. With this accurate digital record, he said the government would now take action against these land mafias and their facilitators.

PM directs provinces to expedite legislation to stop land-use changes

Earlier in a presser, the special assistant to the prime minister on climate change Malik Amin Aslam said that in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around 160,000 acres of state land was encroached.

The forestland mapping of 30,000 square kilometres was also completed and 700,000 acres of forest land was found to have been intruded by the land mafia.

Takhtpari Forest in Rawalpindi had a total of 2,210 acres area, of which 755 acres are encroached, he said, adding the Lohi Bher Forest had over 57 percent (629 acres) of its total area encroached by land mafia.

Aslam said that the government has completed the cadastral mapping of the state land, adding the government is determined to recover the state land from illegal occupants.

He said that 10,000 acres, of 15,000 forest land in Shaheed Benazirabad has been illegally occupied, which makes 70 percent of the total forest land of the district.

He said in Takhtpari area of Rawalpindi, 755 acres, of 2,200 acres forest land have been illegally occupied, which makes 34 percent of the total land.

He said that Survey of Pakistan covered every inch of the state land, while compiling the cadastral map of the country.

He said action will be taken against the illegal occupants of the state land. Aslam said forest cover of Pakistan can be enhanced up to five to seven percent if illegally occupied forest land is recovered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan Malik Amin Aslam land mafia encroachment of state land digitalized land record cadastral map

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PM concerned at encroachment of state land

Gas being made available only during meal hours

Deal with IMF not far away: ex-SBP chief

Govt to lease out PTDC properties in G-B, AJ&K

Personal data protection law on the cards

‘Thorough surgery’ of economy required: economists

Asma Jahangir Conference: Fawad criticises speech of ‘fugitive’ Nawaz

Tractors’ parts from Turkey and China: Minimum customs’ values on import revised

El Salvador plans first ‘Bitcoin City’, backed by bitcoin bonds

Petrol pump dealers to go on strike

Read more stories