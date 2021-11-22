China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania

BEIJING/VILNIUS: China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania on Sunday, expressing strong dissatisfaction with the Baltic State after Taiwan opened a de facto embassy there, escalating a row that has sucked in Washington.

China’s Foreign Ministry said in a brusque statement that Lithuania had ignored China’s “solemn stance” and the basic norms of international relations. Beijing said relations would be downgraded to the level of charge d’affaires, a rung below ambassador.