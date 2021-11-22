ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Money laundering: Solid evidences got against ‘big fish’: NAB chief

Recorder Report 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) former Justice Javed Iqbal on Sunday claimed that the bureau has got solid evidence of money-laundering worth billions of rupees involving “big fish” of the country.

In a statement issued here, he said that billions of rupees were laundered by opening fake accounts in the names of falooda wala, chhabri wala and paupar wala, etc. The accountability courts in which NAB had filed references against accused, he added, are the relevant authority to decide about the innocence of any accused person as per law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

MONEY LAUNDERING chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal

