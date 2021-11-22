France to work with UAE on renewable and hydrogen projects

PARIS: French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday that France will work with the United Arab Emirates on new projects in the energy sector including renewables and hydrogen fuel. “Reaching zero carbon emissions by 2050 is an important goal, and we want to work with the UAE on this fight on climate change,” Le Maire told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

The minister called for economic and investment cooperation as France’s economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic, and he mentioned investments in new supply chains as one reason for his visit to the Gulf country.