ICC Women’s CWC qualifier: Three Sri Lanka players test positive for Covid-19

APP 22 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Three Sri Lanka players at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 have tested positive for COVID-19 and were isolating. The players tested positive following a screening of all team members after one player showed mild symptoms, as per the bio-secure protocols in place to ensure the safety of all participants in the nine-team event, which got underway in Harare on Sunday, said a press release issued here. Two of the players were experiencing mild symptoms, whilst the third was asymptomatic.

All three were isolating and receiving the appropriate medical care. The remainder of the Sri Lanka squad were negative but are currently isolating as a precaution and would be re-tested ahead of their opening match against the Netherlands on Tuesday. ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the event would be proceeding as planned.

“We have playing squads of 15 at the event, which allows for injuries and illness, including COVID-19 to be managed, and in addition teams have had the option of bringing travelling reserves with them. As you would expect, the remainder of the squad are being closely monitored and they will all be re-tested ahead of taking to the field on Tuesday.

“The event bio-security plan provides us with protocols to manage positive tests effectively with the intention of enabling the event to proceed whilst keeping all other players and participants safe.” Sri Lanka play the Netherlands in their opening match on Tuesday with their remaining Group A matches on Saturday (vs the West Indies) and Monday (vs Ireland).

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe and the USA form Group B, with three sides from each group making it to the Super Six stage, in which the final placings would be decided. The tournament decides three qualifiers for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April, joining five teams who have already qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

