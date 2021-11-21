Smoggy weather likely

KARACHI: Smoggy weather is likely to grip plains of Punjab in the next 24 hours the Met Office said on Saturday. It said that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours: Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. Today’s minimum temperature was recorded in Leh as minus 8 degrees Celsius, Skardu minus 6, Kalat minus 5, Gilgit minus 4, Gupis and Kalam minus 3 each, Astore, Srinagar and Anantnag minus 2 each.

“Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country,” the Met said.

