Money laundering, sugar scam inquiry: FIA directed to submit challan against Shehbaz, Hamza by Dec 11

LAHORE: A special court for banking offences on Saturday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit challan in the money laundering and sugar scam inquiry by December 11 against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The court also warned the prosecution of issuing show cause notice in case of further delay in submission of challan.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Shehbaz and Hamza till next hearing and directed all the suspects to join the investigation before the FIA as Investigating Officer (IO) told the court that an important suspect namely Muhammad Usman had not joined the investigation since his release on bail. The court, however, asked the IO to ensure submission of the report on next hearing.

Speaking before the court, Shehbaz said he had nothing to do with the affairs of the sugar mills of his sons and claimed to have not received any income from the mills. He however said his decisions as former chief minister caused financial loss to the business of his sons.

The court asked Shehbaz to file a separate application when he urged the court to take penal action against the prosecution for not filling the challan within the stipulated time.

The FIA had booked Shehbaz and his sons Hamza and Suleman in November 2020 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 34 and 109 of the PPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti-Money Laundering Act.

