Oil tanker catches fire near Saddar’s parking plaza

  • This is the second fire incident to take place in Karachi today (Saturday)
BR Web Desk Updated 20 Nov 2021

Another incident occurred in Karachi on Saturday after an oil tanker caught fire at a petrol pump near Saddar Parking Plaza.

As many as three fire trucks rushed to the site and are dousing the fire, Aaj News reported. Oil from the tanker is spilling on the road while the authorities are moving people away from the area.

The incident took place just a few hours after a massive fire erupted in the slums under the Lyari Expressway at Teen Hatti in the port city. The fire brigade team rushed to the site and controlled the flames.

Fire erupts in slums under Teen Hatti bridge in Karachi

This is the fifth fire incident in Karachi in the last six days.

