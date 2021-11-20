ANL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (5.9%)
Fire erupts in slums under Teen Hatti bridge in Karachi

  • Fire brigade, rescue teams have reached the site
BR Web Desk 20 Nov 2021

A massive fire has erupted in the slums under the Lyari Expressway at Teen Hatti in Karachi, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

Following the incident, fire brigade, rescue teams and contingents of law enforcement agencies rushed to the site to douse the fire.

This is the fourth fire incident in Karachi in the last six days. On Wednesday, a fire engulfed a multi-storey building of the Queen Victoria Shopping Centre near Zainab Market.

Factory in Karachi's SITE area catches fire

While on Monday, a factory located in Karachi's SITE area also caught fire. It could not be ascertained what caused it.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a fire engulfed Karachi’s Cooperative Market in Saddar and inflicted heavy financial losses.

Despite being the financial hub and the country's largest metropolis, Karachi reports hundreds of fire incidents in a year owing to its outdated infrastructure and shortage of fire fighting equipment.

