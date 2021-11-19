ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
ASC 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.84%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
FFBL 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
FNEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (7.84%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.91%)
GGL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.2%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.74%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.79%)
KAPCO 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.65%)
MLCF 37.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.45%)
NETSOL 109.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.39%)
PACE 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
PRL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 17.86 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.06%)
TRG 103.25 Decreased By ▼ -8.37 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.96%)
WTL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.86%)
BR100 4,801 Increased By ▲ 46.97 (0.99%)
BR30 19,990 Decreased By ▼ -209.72 (-1.04%)
KSE100 46,535 Increased By ▲ 424.64 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,084 Increased By ▲ 188.53 (1.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,648
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,281,240
41824hr
1.04% positivity
Sindh
473,767
Punjab
442,268
Balochistan
33,425
Islamabad
107,427
KPK
179,421
Wheat near multi-year peak on supply concerns, soybeans firm

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures rose on Friday, trading close to a nine-year peak scaled earlier this week and on track for a second straight weekly gain, as tightening global supplies underpinned the market.

Soybeans advanced and were poised for a second consecutive week of gains.

"Prices in Europe and the Black Sea were reported higher and at season high levels in some cases," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to wheat prices in key exporting countries.

"The action still signals consolidation at higher price levels established over the past week or so."

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.4% to $8.34-1/4 a bushel by 0341 GMT. Prices hit their highest since December 2012 on Wednesday.

Soybeans have added 2.5% this week, while corn has lost 0.5%.

The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, partly driven by a diminished outlook for the crop in Iran.

In its monthly update, the inter-governmental body reduced its 2021/22 world wheat crop outlook by 4 million tonnes to 777 million tonnes.

Heavy rains are threatening damage to Australia's harvest, flooding has disrupted export routes in Canada and dry conditions are raising early doubts about production in the United States and the Black Sea region.

Consultancy Strategie Grains sharply cut its demand forecast for European Union wheat in 2021/22 as high prices were seen eroding exports and leading industrial processors to switch to maize.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. They were net even in soyoil.

Wheat

