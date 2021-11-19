ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rice exports hit by subdued demand

Reuters 19 Nov 2021

BENGALURU/ BANGKOK/HANOI/MUMBAI: India’s rice export rates dropped to their lowest in three months on Thursday hit by subdued demand from buyers in Africa, while Vietnamese traders expected falling domestic supplies to cap a further decline in prices.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $354 to $360 per tonne this week, their lowest since mid-August, down from $359 to $364 a week earlier.

“Buyers are postponing purchases since prices have been falling for the past few weeks. They are expecting a further drop in the prices,” said an exporter based at Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Prices for Vietnam’s 5% broken rice edged down to $425-$430 per tonne from $430-$435 per tonne a week earlier.

“The prices fell following the decline in prices of rice from other exporting countries, including India and Pakistan,” a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

However, falling domestic supplies are likely to prevent a further decline in prices over the coming weeks, with the next harvest expected only in late February or early March, the trader added.

Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices rose to $385-$395 per tonne from $377-$383 last week, driven by the strengthening of the baht against the US dollar, and an uptick in the demand after prices fell in the previous week to a level last seen in Oct. 2017.

High logistics costs, which have impacted Thailand’s overall export sector, have also hurt rice sales, traders said. “Demand has gradually improved due to the drop in prices last week but the shipping cost is still high which has deterred deals,” a Bangkok-based trader said.

rice price Indian rice rice crop exports rice

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Indian rice exports hit by subdued demand

Q1 LSMI output up 5.15pc YoY

Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021: Senate body rejects most provisions

PM, noted economist discuss tax system

Railway connectivity in Pakistan: ADB rates its tech assistance plan ‘less than relevant’

TRG Pakistan's share price plummets amid allegations on CEO

10-year GSP+ scheme: EU includes 5 new global conventions as eligibility criteria

Deemed duty audit: Petroleum Division gives refineries a clean chit

Digital mode of payment: FPCCI chief expresses dismay at FBR’s ‘persistence’

Banks warned against exchange rate speculations

OMCs urge banks to review their lending policies

Read more stories