ANL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.83%)
ASC 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
BOP 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.03%)
FFL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.19%)
HUMNL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-5%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.96%)
NETSOL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.50 (-5.68%)
PACE 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.61%)
PAEL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
TELE 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.11%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.72%)
WTL 2.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,754 Decreased By ▼ -22.28 (-0.47%)
BR30 20,199 Decreased By ▼ -335.68 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,111 Decreased By ▼ -83.92 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,895 Decreased By ▼ -57.04 (-0.32%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Abdul Rehman Warraich, CFA, President and Advocacy, Co-Chair, CFA Society Pakistan

19 Nov 2021

TEXT: With the conclusion of the 18th Annual Excellence Awards, CFA Society Pakistan has once again successfully promoted excellence and high standards of practices in the local financial industry. A first of its kind initiative across all member societies of CFA Institute later adopted by many, The Annual Excellence awards recognize outstanding performance under various categories including Banking, Microfinance, Islamic Banking, Brokerage, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, Equity Trading and Research.

These awards also help promote best practices in other key areas of business development, such as diversity and inclusion, through award category of ‘Recognizing Gender Diversity in the Workplace’, where every year, women leading power institutions locally are invited to participate in the judging process. They serve as an inspiration for us all. Experienced professionals with extensive experience are carefully chosen to judge the remaining awards as well and these awards are now considered a credible benchmark of excellence in the industry due to their fairness, independence, and transparency.

In the years to come the Society hopes to expand its reach to include other key areas vital to the development of the financial industry in Pakistan by introducing more award categories.

This year, we were fortunate to host Mr. Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue as Chief Guest for the event.

I am thankful for the support provided by industry professionals, regulators, government officials and our CFA community in Pakistan in making these awards a success year after year. I am confident that we will push CFA Society Pakistan greater heights in the years to come, and that CFA Society Pakistan will remain a champion of ethics, excellence, and professionalism in the financial community of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

