Abdul Rehman Warraich, CFA, President and Advocacy, Co-Chair, CFA Society Pakistan

TEXT: With the conclusion of the 18th Annual Excellence Awards, CFA Society Pakistan has once again successfully promoted excellence and high standards of practices in the local financial industry. A first of its kind initiative across all member societies of CFA Institute later adopted by many, The Annual Excellence awards recognize outstanding performance under various categories including Banking, Microfinance, Islamic Banking, Brokerage, Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, Equity Trading and Research.

These awards also help promote best practices in other key areas of business development, such as diversity and inclusion, through award category of ‘Recognizing Gender Diversity in the Workplace’, where every year, women leading power institutions locally are invited to participate in the judging process. They serve as an inspiration for us all. Experienced professionals with extensive experience are carefully chosen to judge the remaining awards as well and these awards are now considered a credible benchmark of excellence in the industry due to their fairness, independence, and transparency.

In the years to come the Society hopes to expand its reach to include other key areas vital to the development of the financial industry in Pakistan by introducing more award categories.

This year, we were fortunate to host Mr. Shaukat Tarin, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue as Chief Guest for the event.

I am thankful for the support provided by industry professionals, regulators, government officials and our CFA community in Pakistan in making these awards a success year after year. I am confident that we will push CFA Society Pakistan greater heights in the years to come, and that CFA Society Pakistan will remain a champion of ethics, excellence, and professionalism in the financial community of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021