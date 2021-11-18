ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.44%)
ASC 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
BOP 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
BYCO 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
FCCL 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.38%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
FNEL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
GGGL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.57%)
GGL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (6.29%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
JSCL 18.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-6.5%)
KAPCO 31.28 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.82%)
NETSOL 108.35 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-5.37%)
PACE 4.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.01%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
POWER 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
PRL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.85%)
TELE 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.62%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.87%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.12%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -20.89 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,161 Decreased By ▼ -374.14 (-1.82%)
KSE100 46,091 Decreased By ▼ -103.09 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,882 Decreased By ▼ -69.86 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU could clear state aid for chip production amid global shortage

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Union may approve potential state aid to fund new semiconductor facilities in the bloc amid a global chip shortage that is hampering its rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU's competition chief said on Thursday.

"The Commission may consider approving public support to fill possible funding gaps in the semiconductor ecosystem for the establishment in particular in Europe of first-of-its-kind facilities," Margrethe Vestager told the European Parliament.

Daimler quarterly profits up despite chip crisis

The Commission, which oversees antitrust policy in the 27 EU countries, would seek to ensure such support was subject to strong competition safeguards and that the benefits were shared widely and without discrimination across the European economy.

European Union global shortage of chips global shortage

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

EU could clear state aid for chip production amid global shortage

PM wants imports from China in yuan

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

Over 6.8mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 70 YoY: PCGA

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

Read more stories