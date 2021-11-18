ANL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.56%)
ASC 13.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.86%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.65%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
FFL 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
FNEL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGGL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
GGL 33.27 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.33%)
JSCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.25%)
KAPCO 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.03%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
MDTL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.4%)
MLCF 36.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.02%)
NETSOL 108.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.44 (-5.62%)
PACE 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.81%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.96%)
PRL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.98%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.87%)
TELE 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.05%)
TRG 111.62 Decreased By ▼ -9.05 (-7.5%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.75%)
WTL 2.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.12%)
BR100 4,755 Decreased By ▼ -20.99 (-0.44%)
BR30 20,170 Decreased By ▼ -364.77 (-1.78%)
KSE100 46,078 Decreased By ▼ -116.62 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,875 Decreased By ▼ -77.53 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,638
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,822
46024hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
473,561
Punjab
442,162
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,406
KPK
179,346
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stock markets steady at open

AFP 18 Nov 2021

LONDON: European equities steadied at the open on Thursday, despite losses elsewhere on concerns over soaring inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3 percent to 7,269.87 points, compared with Wednesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index rose 0.2 percent to 16,274.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 was fractionally higher at 7,158.08.

Concerns over runaway global inflation continue to stalk trading floors worldwide.

Investors are increasingly fearful massive financial stimulus -- coupled with resurgent post-lockdown demand and supply-chain snarl-ups -- could send prices rocketing even further.

European stocks mostly rise; London hit by strong pound

Data out Wednesday showed inflation close to a decade-high in Britain and an 18-year peak in Canada.

That came one week after news that US inflation surged to the highest level since 1990.

European stock FTSE 100 index European stock market European stock index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

European stock markets steady at open

PM wants imports from China in yuan

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Saudi Arabia's SAC to sign agreement for investment in Pakistan's real estate project

Outgoing DG ISI Hameed meets FM Qureshi

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Asif, Imad dropped as Pakistan announce 12-man squad for first Bangladesh T20I

Over 6.8mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 70 YoY: PCGA

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

Read more stories