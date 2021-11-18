European stock markets steady at open

LONDON: European equities steadied at the open on Thursday, despite losses elsewhere on concerns over soaring inflation.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.3 percent to 7,269.87 points, compared with Wednesday's close.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index rose 0.2 percent to 16,274.78 points and the Paris CAC 40 was fractionally higher at 7,158.08.

Concerns over runaway global inflation continue to stalk trading floors worldwide.

Investors are increasingly fearful massive financial stimulus -- coupled with resurgent post-lockdown demand and supply-chain snarl-ups -- could send prices rocketing even further.

Data out Wednesday showed inflation close to a decade-high in Britain and an 18-year peak in Canada.

That came one week after news that US inflation surged to the highest level since 1990.