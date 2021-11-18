LHC moved for release of uplift funds

LAHORE: Chairperson District Council Sialkot Hina Arshad has approached the Lahore High Court for release of funds for development project.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan would proceed with petition on Thursday (today).

The petitioner contended in her petition that the Punjab government was not releasing the development funds even after approval by the district council. She, therefore, prayed the court to direct the respondent government to release the development funds.

