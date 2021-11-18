ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
Federal govt accused of shutting down power projects of Sindh

Fazal Sher 18 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali on Wednesday said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has challenged the controversial National Census 2017 and the present government has issued its results.

Talking to media after appearing before Accountability Court in the illegal award of contracts in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC-I and SNPC-II) case, he said “we have also written a letter to the President of Pakistan to summon the joint session of the parliament to discuss the matter but the President did not give any reply to the PPP’s letter.”

“They are unaware of the constitution of Pakistan, the matter has to be resolved in the joint session of the parliament,” he said, adding the end of the incumbent government was near as the winds that were blowing in Islamabad could be felt in Karachi.

He further said the government had summoned joint session of the parliament for rigging in the next general elections. He also accused the federal government of shutting down the power projects of Sindh. Despite the request, the matter was not put on the agenda of the parliament’s session, he said.

Murad said that according to the government sufficient electricity was available in the system as per its demand in the country but they did not have any system to store it. The Sindh Chief Minister said that incompetent people had gathered in the government.

Earlier, Shah and other accused appeared before the Accountability Court-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali and the court has once again deferred the indictment of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others in Sindh Nooriabad Power Companies (SNPC-I and SNPC-II) case till December 8.

The court deferred the framing of charges against the accused persons as the two co-accused - Hassan Raza and Sultan Farooq - did not appear before it.

The NAB has submitted its reply in the acquittal plea moved by accused Ali Sheikh, another co-accused.

The judge said if any other accused wanted to file an acquittal application, then file it to be heard at same time with the other application.

During the hearing, copy of reply regarding acquittal plea of accused was handed over to the defence counsel.

The court sought arguments over the acquittal application of the accused during the next hearing to be held on December 8.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

