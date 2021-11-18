Air Quality Index: FIA asked to take action against fake data on social media

LAHORE: Punjab Environment Protection Minister Muhammad Rizwan has asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those spreading fake/unauthorised data of Air Quality Index on social media and internet.

In a letter written to the FIA on Wednesday, the minister said that Environment Protection Department (EPD) was administering the Punjab Environmental Protection Act 1997 to provide protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement for the prevention and control of pollution and promotion of sustainable development.

“During smog season, some unscrupulous elements had been trying to report misleading/false readings of the Air Quality Index from different unauthorised sources in Lahore on different media platforms contrary to the information by EPD,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021