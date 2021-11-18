LHC summons Sheikh Zayed Hospital chairman in person

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court summoned the Chairman Sheikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) on Thursday (today) in a petition seeking implementation of a Supreme Court’s order regarding regularization of work-charge employees.

The court also directed a law officer to ensure the presence of the Station House Officer (SHO) Old Anarkali.

Earlier, the petitioners’ counsel Hafiz Tariq Nasim argued that the Supreme Court through its order on June 2, 2018, had directed the respondents to regularize the services of the employees working on daily wages within two months in the presence of the Chairman SZH and other concerned authorities.

The counsel stated that the respondents had not complied with the SC order apparently on the pretext that the orders issued in human rights cases were not binding. He argued that it had been settled that there was no difference between the Supreme Court’s orders in petitions and human rights cases.

The lawyer therefore asked the court to ensure implementation of the apex court. The counsel for the hospital failed to satisfy the court on non-implementation of the SC order and hence the court summoned the Chairman and other concerned authorities of the hospital in person.

