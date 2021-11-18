ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
Activities of Karachi Port

Recorder Report 18 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 190,861 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,142 tonnes of import cargo and 64,719 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Wednesday.

The total import cargo of 126,142 comprised of 38,840 tonnes of containerized cargo, 1,904 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,900 tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 2,189 tonnes of Sugar, 7,259 tonnes of Wheat, 71,050 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 64,719 tonnes comprised of 48,583 tonnes of containerized cargo, 846 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,584 tonnes of Cement, 710 tonnes of Soda Ash, 8,196 tonnes of Rice and 2,800 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 6251containers comprising of 2785 containers import and 3466 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 770 of 20’s and 827 of 40’s loaded while 59 of 20’s and 151 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1188 of 20’s and 650 of 40’s loaded containers while 466 of 20’s and 256 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours. Some 06 ships namely, Agapi S, MT Shalamar, Xin Yan Tian, An Hai Star, Bay Spirit and Mohar have berth at Karachi port.

Nearly 09 ships name, MT Karachi, Osaka Express, Aldebaran, Niwa, Hansa Roternburg, Arahan, Diyala, Szczcin Trader and Shiling have sailed out from Karachi Port. About 12 cargoes namely, Ever Dainty, Islander S, Irro H, Neelambari, MT Lahore, Apnoia, Glen Canyon, Judith Schulte, Hilda, Maud, Monika and Common Galaxy were expected to arrive on the same day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Import Karachi Port export Oil/Liquid Cargos

