ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares end lower on weaker yen, rising cost worries

Reuters 18 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares reversed course to end lower on Wednesday, as concerns over rising costs and a weaker yen outweighed strength in technology heavyweights tracking overnight Wall Street gains.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.4% to close at 29,688.33, while the broader Topix lost 0.6% to 2,038.34.

Overnight, all the three major indexes on Wall Street closed higher on the back of upbeat retail sales data. “The yen’s weakness against the dollar is good for some companies but also a negative factor for others. Investors are now focusing on the latter, especially because material costs are rising,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

“But declines in Japanese shares are limited thanks to the solid performance of the U.S. market.”

The dollar reached a four-and-a-half-year high against the yen after better-than-expected U.S. retail data.

Japanese shares also came under pressure after a local media report said Japan’s government and ruling party will consider debating next year an increase to the country’s capital gains tax as part of efforts to address income disparities.

Staffing agency Recruit Holdings, down 4.61%, was the biggest drag on both Nikkei and Topix, while automaker Toyota Motor slipped 0.63% and air conditioning maker Daikin Industries lost 2.06%.

Technology heavyweights tracked the Nasdaq higher, with Tokyo Electron rising 3.31%, SoftBank Group edging up 0.27% and Advantest adding 3.23%.

Oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan advanced 1.15%, after the industry ministry said it was considering a measure to mitigate a sharp rise in gasoline prices by providing oil refiners with subsidies to allow them to cap wholesale prices.

Japanese shares Nikkei Mizuho Securities Topix

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Japanese shares end lower on weaker yen, rising cost worries

Parliament allows use of EVMs and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis, opposition says will knock SC’s door

SBP bill sails through joint sitting

Treasury, opposition exchange insults

ECC informed: SME policy to ensure NFIS 2023 implementation

One-off effects of incentives fade: Remittances likely to remain flat in 2022: WB

Oil, gas sector: Liquidity crunch hurdle to investment: Tarin

US offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

FDI declines 12pc in 4 months

MoF claims sugar prices easing out in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Chinese, Israeli presidents hold first-ever phone call

Read more stories