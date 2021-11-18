Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
18 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 17, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,774.61
High: 4,840.15
Low: 4,757.99
Net Change: (-) 64.19
Volume ('000): 171,718
Value ('000): 7,721,404
Makt Cap 1,076,490,688,194
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,120.64
NET CH. (-) 193.84
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,111.54
NET CH. (+) 98.22
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,529.31
NET CH. (-) 3.34
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,815.74
NET CH. (-) 41.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,407.67
NET CH. (-) 112.62
------------------------------------
As on: 17-November-2021
====================================
