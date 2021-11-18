KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (November 17, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,774.61 High: 4,840.15 Low: 4,757.99 Net Change: (-) 64.19 Volume ('000): 171,718 Value ('000): 7,721,404 Makt Cap 1,076,490,688,194 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,120.64 NET CH. (-) 193.84 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,111.54 NET CH. (+) 98.22 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,529.31 NET CH. (-) 3.34 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,815.74 NET CH. (-) 41.79 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,407.67 NET CH. (-) 112.62 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-November-2021 ====================================

