ANL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.9%)
ASC 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.47%)
ASL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.69%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.98%)
BYCO 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
FCCL 18.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.02%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.65%)
FFL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.65%)
FNEL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
GGGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.53%)
GGL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-5.75%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.83%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.38%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.24%)
MLCF 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.22%)
NETSOL 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.10 (-5.06%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.6%)
PAEL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.06%)
PIBTL 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
SNGP 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.16%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.97%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.67%)
BR100 4,776 Decreased By ▼ -67.59 (-1.4%)
BR30 20,535 Decreased By ▼ -686.46 (-3.23%)
KSE100 46,194 Decreased By ▼ -348.49 (-0.75%)
KSE30 17,952 Decreased By ▼ -146.39 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Dollar surge pushes down copper prices

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

LONDON: Copper prices fell for a third day on Wednesday as expectations of US interest rate rises lifted the dollar to 16-month highs, making metals priced in the greenback costlier for buyers with other currencies.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1% at $9,462 a tonne at 1213 GMT.

Prices of the metal used in construction and to conduct electricity hit a record high of $10,747.50 in May but have since lost momentum as economic growth slowed.

The dollar was steady on Wednesday but has surged in the last week as strong US economic data and high inflation lead many investors to expect a US rate hike as early as mid-2022.

That has dragged copper towards its 200-day moving average, a key technical indicator currently at $9,408 a tonne, said Saxo Bank strategist Ole Hansen.

Copper prices slip after US inflation boosts dollar

"If we close below that level, we could see the market reverse down to $9,000," he said, but added that prices were unlikely to fall far because demand will rise as the world builds infrastructure for electrification.

Demand: The world will need to double its copper supply and quadruple its nickel supply in the next 30 years to facilitate a decarbonised world, an executive at miner BHP said.

Spread: A supply squeeze on the LME that pushed prices up last month has faded, with copper moving into exchange warehouses and the premium for cash copper over the three-month contract falling to $15.50 a tonne from more than $1,100.

China Coal: Chinese coal prices continued to plummet as Chinese mines ramp up production. Cheaper coal should reduce energy costs for metal smelters.

Aluminium: Electricity costs are most important for aluminium, the production of which uses huge amounts of power. Shanghai aluminium prices fell sharply. On the LME, aluminium was up 0.9% at $2,596.50 a tonne but still around 20% down from its peak last month.

China Output: In October, China's copper output fell 0.3% year-on-year, zinc output fell 9.2% and alumina production fell to a 10-month low, official data show.

Metals Prices: LME zinc fell 0.2% to $3,216 a tonne, nickel rose 0.1% to $19,415, lead slipped 1% to $2,283.50 and tin was up 0.6% at $37,870.

LME copper prices of copper copper producer

