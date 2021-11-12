ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices slip after US inflation boosts dollar

Reuters Updated 12 Nov 2021

LONDON: Copper prices lost ground on Friday as the dollar was underpinned by rising bets by investors the U.S Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy faster than expected.

A surprisingly strong reading of US inflation this week boosted the dollar to its highest since July 2020, making commodities priced in the greenback more expensive to holders of other currencies.

An interest rate hike could trim liquidity in financial markets and slow recovery in the world's biggest economy.

"The dollar has been on a stronger rally since US CPI data release," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

Copper skips higher on Evergrande payment and tight supply

Concerns over the financial health of China Evergrande , which made a last minute bond payment to avert default, and possible contagion to the rest of the property sector lingered and weighed on copper, Yao said.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $9,613 per tonne by 1230 GMT, but still set to end the week nearly 1% higher.

Power Cuts: China's power curbs cut 7% of the country's annual aluminium production capacity, but only 1% of copper's, said consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.

Inventories: Losses were cushioned by tight inventories in exchange warehouses.

On a weekly basis, Shanghai copper rose 1.5% to 38,037 tonnes and while on-warrant copper stocks climbed to 49,900 tonnes, inventories were still at historically low levels.

Premium: The premium of LME cash copper over the three-month contract was at $207 a tonne, compared to a record of $1,103.50 nearly a month ago.

Nickel: The anti-monopoly agency in Indonesia, which has banned exports of unprocessed nickel, is investigating whether domestic nickel smelters and a surveyor they hired engaged in unfair business practices that resulted in poor pricing of nickel ore.

Other Metals: LME aluminium rose 0.8% to $2,681 a tonne, zinc lost 0.8% to $3,254, lead shed 0.6% to $2,352, tin was up 0.6% to $37,920 while nickel was flat at $19,765.

LME copper copper producer copper price

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices slip after US inflation boosts dollar

Have foiled govt conspiracies owing to opposition unity in Parliament: PDM chief

At least three killed in Afghan mosque blast

NA speaker asks Shehbaz Sharif to play role in legislation

Pakistan wishes for long term, multi-domain relationship with US: COAS

Reclassification: MSCI adds three Pakistani securities to Frontier Markets Index

Disqualification case: IHC rejects Faisal Vawda's petition against ECP's verdict

A million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition, WHO says

Biden, Xi to address Asia-Pacific leaders on trade, Covid recovery

OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Read more stories