ANL 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.89%)
ASC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
ASL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.05%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
FNEL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
GGL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.45%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
JSCL 20.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.71%)
KAPCO 30.92 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.58%)
KEL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MDTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.63%)
MLCF 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-4.15%)
NETSOL 114.75 Decreased By ▼ -5.85 (-4.85%)
PACE 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.21%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
POWER 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.2%)
PRL 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.36%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
SILK 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.71%)
TELE 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.2%)
TRG 120.67 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-7.91%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.68%)
WTL 2.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.45%)
BR100 4,786 Decreased By ▼ -57.61 (-1.19%)
BR30 20,576 Decreased By ▼ -645.47 (-3.04%)
KSE100 46,261 Decreased By ▼ -281.87 (-0.61%)
KSE30 17,966 Decreased By ▼ -132.02 (-0.73%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,628
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,362
27024hr
0.84% positivity
Sindh
473,293
Punjab
442,068
Balochistan
33,422
Islamabad
107,383
KPK
179,276
Brent oil may retest $83.05; bullish above $81.14

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a resistance at $83.05 per barrel, as the correction from the Nov. 10 high of $85.50 has completed.

Oil managed to stabilize in a support zone of $80.48-$81.14.

The stabilization signals a completion of the drop, which is classified as a deep correction against the rise from the Nov. 4 low of $80.20.

Even if this correction extends unexpectedly, the current bounce may consist of three waves. So far, only two have unfolded. The wave c is expected to travel into $83.76-$84.53 range.

A break below the support zone of $80.52-$81.14 could confirm the continuation of the downtrend towards $78.56.

On the daily chart, oil found a support at $81.57, one of the projection levels on the uptrend from $35.74. It is likely to rise toward $85.17.

A fall below the Tuesday low of $80.67 could confirm the extension of the downtrend towards $73.50-$77.96 range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Brent oil

